Brown Capital Management Has Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position By $8.47 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed By $548,712 Its Maximus (MMS) Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 0.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 7,621 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.30 million shares with $94.17 million value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 207,544 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 30.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 66,655 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 284,708 shares with $36.40 million value, up from 218,053 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 630,895 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Qiagen Nv stake by 33,700 shares to 916,873 valued at $37.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 1.59 million shares and now owns 3.74M shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 34.08% above currents $104.79 stock price. CyberArk Software had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”.

Among 2 analysts covering Maximus (NYSE:MMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Maximus has $8300 highest and $7700 lowest target. $80’s average target is 5.39% above currents $75.91 stock price. Maximus had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Boston invested in 0.04% or 380,565 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.05% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 161,001 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc has 915,433 shares. First Republic Invest Inc reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company holds 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 33,517 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,158 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 10,383 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 26,220 shares. Epoch Investment Prns owns 244,185 shares. Liberty Incorporated holds 15,557 shares. 561,855 are held by Ranger Inv Mngmt L P. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 8,172 shares in its portfolio. Washington holds 0.64% or 7,800 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 330,409 shares to 3.52 million valued at $57.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Virtu Finl Inc stake by 578,148 shares and now owns 5.38M shares. Houlihan Lokey Inc. was raised too.

