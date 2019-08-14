Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Quidel (QDEL) Holding by $4.70 Million; Stock Price Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Upped Its Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 3,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 14,151 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 10,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $256.89. About 266,388 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 5.47 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.99M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 293,751 shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 20,215 shares to 31,236 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 68,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,563 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,223 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs invested in 5,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,454 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 293,701 shares. 92,214 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill. Raymond James owns 50,801 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 195 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs stated it has 2,659 shares. 19,806 are held by Albion Fincl Ut. 3,834 were accumulated by Bb&T. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,320 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 329,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Citigroup accumulated 14,793 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability owns 116,639 shares. 9,031 are held by Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). First Advsrs LP holds 0% or 36,609 shares in its portfolio. Proshare holds 3,716 shares. 57,199 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 116 shares. Victory Management has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 337,573 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 18,170 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,045 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 77,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).