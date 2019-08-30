Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Position; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH)’s stock rose 27.42%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 7.94M shares with $437.71M value, down from 8.28 million last quarter. Manhattan Assocs Inc now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 88,215 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 funds increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and reduced their equity positions in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The funds in our database reported: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $262.19 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADMA Biologics Announces Commercial Relaunch and its First Commercial Sales of BIVIGAM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CLSD, RTRX, ADMA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: JNJ, CLSD, NTRA, RTRX, GMAB, ADMA, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

It closed at $4.42 lastly. It is down 42.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37 million for 75.97 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc has 3,958 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Menta Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 3,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity accumulated 9,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 3,713 shares. Profund Advisors Limited stated it has 6,464 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 13,300 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 643,813 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 9,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Llc accumulated 9,797 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% or 19,107 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Manhattan Associates exec joins Atlanta tech company’s C-Suite – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) ROE Of 71% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Manhattan Associates has $10000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 17.00% above currents $82.05 stock price. Manhattan Associates had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, August 12.