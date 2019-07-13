Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Ansys (ANSS) Position By $30.65 Million; Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 26 sold and reduced their stock positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 27.95 million shares, up from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Republic First Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 1.82M shares with $333.03 million value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 212,749 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking services and products to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The company has market cap of $286.56 million. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 39.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “â€œThe Power of Redâ€ Returns to New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 72,690 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity.

Schaller Investment Group Inc holds 13.75% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. for 3.54 million shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 434,515 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.17 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 460,937 shares.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.69 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. THURK MICHAEL also sold $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment owns 1,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Group owns 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,136 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 8.91M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 4,400 shares. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 5,466 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,185 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fundsmith Llp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 292,526 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Co owns 1,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Glaukos Corp stake by 153,276 shares to 2.47M valued at $193.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 2,528 shares and now owns 5,045 shares. Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was raised too.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDP, ANSS, PAYC, CDNS: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS, AVSimulation Partner to Propel ADAS Design Development – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham.