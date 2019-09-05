Brown Capital Management Has Cut Quidel (QDEL) Stake By $4.70 Million; Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Covered By 10 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 72,242 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 7.87%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5.47 million shares with $357.99 million value, down from 5.54 million last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 51,020 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55’s average target is 33.45% above currents $234.2 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 32 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Telsey Advisory maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 30 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. See Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) latest ratings:

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 76,913 shares to 1.15 million valued at $86.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 141,388 shares and now owns 3.75 million shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 425,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,796 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. King Luther Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Aperio Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.11% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 40,966 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 6.67M shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Co owns 348,604 shares. 16,927 are held by Axiom International Invsts Limited Liability Co De. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,679 shares. 526 are owned by Pnc Grp. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 3,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc reported 300 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 3,567 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 4,462 shares.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Quidel Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:QDEL) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 190% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quidel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quidel has $77 highest and $74 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is 24.48% above currents $60.65 stock price. Quidel had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robecosam Ag invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,237 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Llc accumulated 1,578 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Lc has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 24,663 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Inc has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 9,632 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 48,433 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Element Mgmt holds 105,010 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt has 16,977 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.03% or 47,481 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 217,028 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Shares Got Hit With the Ugly Stick – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock increased 2.38% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $234.2. About 2.10M shares traded or 92.66% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)