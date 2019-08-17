Brown Capital Management Has Cut Ansys (ANSS) Position as Shares Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Lifted Stake in Danaher (DHR)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 23,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 785,732 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.73M, up from 762,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.68M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.03 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 1,966 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company accumulated 14,975 shares. Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.62% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Conning owns 46,219 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co owns 1,886 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 664 shares stake. Howe Rusling holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 86 shares. Boston & reported 0.13% stake. Financial Counselors holds 106,693 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nottingham Advisors Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Osterweis Mgmt holds 2.38% or 287,641 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 369,850 shares stake. Capital Advsr Ok invested in 39,201 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 369,730 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,744 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Telemus Capital Ltd Com owns 20,531 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Voya Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 4,346 shares. Janney Limited Co holds 0.67% or 70,370 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,169 were accumulated by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 343,842 shares. Davis R M holds 101,828 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 1,518 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 2,786 are held by Rampart Inv Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Is Up 3.85% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AGI and ANSYS Collaboration Streamlines High-Speed Hypersonic Weapon Defense System Design and Integration – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 1.26M shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $274.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).