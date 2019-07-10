Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Proto Labs (PRLB) by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined; Provise Management Group Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $449,734 as Share Price Rose

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 66,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 2.16M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.72M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.49 million, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.83. About 190,068 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hawk Ridge Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) IV flat as shares rally 2.6% after Facebook (FB) announces new crypto currency called ‘Libra’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

