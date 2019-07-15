Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Dexcom (DXCM) Position by $300,832; Stock Price Declined; Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Pros Holdings (PRO) Position by $591,990; Valuation Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 157,286 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 100.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 2,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $151.2. About 323,600 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,493 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn invested in 300,890 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1,675 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 12,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 248,211 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.95 million shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 4,900 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 179,022 shares. Huntington Bancorporation reported 671 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Trexquant LP accumulated 12,020 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 8,660 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares to 11,374 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 358,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.47M shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 122,492 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 0.02% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Marco Invest Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com owns 4,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 52,956 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,704 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.09% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 169,082 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 43,921 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested in 110,329 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 67,500 are held by Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability. Korea Inv holds 33,100 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 4.56 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 281,600 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

