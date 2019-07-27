Brown Capital Management Decreased Netscout Sys (NTCT) Stake by $376,236; Stock Price Declined; Cushing Asset Management LP Holding In Wabtec (WAB) Was Has Increased

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 13,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.02M, down from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 471,074 shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 2.55% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Rev $235.2M; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 15/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Honored for Delivering World-Class Customer Service; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 43,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14,879 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 0.01% stake. 442 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling Inc. Century holds 1.87 million shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il owns 7,255 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 119 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 384 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 33,597 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 37,047 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 283 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.01% or 7,343 shares. 49,796 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 19 shares. 20 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Ltd Com. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 584 shares. 8,335 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $504,703 activity. BUA JEAN A also sold $269,534 worth of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) on Tuesday, February 5. SZABADOS MICHAEL sold 6,000 shares worth $155,129.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company owns 250,868 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 11,333 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. 693 are held by Kings Point Management. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 158,070 are owned by Federated Incorporated Pa. Old Bankshares In stated it has 11,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Turtle Creek Asset Management has 1.14M shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 7,600 shares. 1.45 million are held by Northern Corp. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 136,915 shares. Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 25,000 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 27,654 shares to 112,107 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 22,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

