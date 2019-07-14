Brown Capital Management Decreased Neogen (NEOG) Stake by $3.51 Million as Valuation Declined; Kempner Capital Management Upped Its Position in Mckesson (MCK) by $316,602 as Stock Value Declined

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.52M shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 61,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.35M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364.21M, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 173,691 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11,788 shares to 27,189 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Eversource Energy (ES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,450 shares. Mai Cap stated it has 3,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.11% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Quantres Asset Management has invested 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Private Ocean Limited has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt holds 2.29% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 66,408 shares. Muhlenkamp And Company Incorporated invested in 69,600 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department owns 1,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 5,530 shares. 83 are owned by Alphamark Advisors Ltd. 2,490 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsr. Moreover, British Columbia Inv has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.8% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 245,066 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 104,046 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $115.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,035 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 69,203 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,247 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 1.61M shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 426,117 shares. Brown Management Limited Liability holds 3.68% or 6.35M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 17,875 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Fdx Inc holds 4,807 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) or 9,059 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.23 million activity. PARNELL JACK C sold $313,233 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Neogen Corporation (NEOG) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neogen Corporation (NEOG) CEO John Adent on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neogen announces 4-for-3 stock split – PR Newswire” on December 08, 2017. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CenturyLink, Jabil, and Neogen Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $14.60 million for 56.25 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.