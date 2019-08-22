Brown Capital Management Decreased Its Incyte (INCY) Holding; PLAZA RETAIL REIT TRUST UNITS CANADA (PAZRF) Sellers Increased By 4.62% Their Shorts

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Incyte Corp (INCY) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 9,474 shares as Incyte Corp (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 370,304 shares with $31.85 million value, down from 379,778 last quarter. Incyte Corp now has $18.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 436,967 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) stake by 10,532 shares to 5.59M valued at $236.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 3,880 shares and now owns 10,700 shares. Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $88.33’s average target is 3.13% above currents $85.65 stock price. Incyte had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Creative Planning holds 11,493 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sands Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4.34 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,800 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,609 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.2% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Daiwa Secs Grp reported 8,708 shares stake. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). D E Shaw Inc owns 1.07M shares. Quantbot Lp reported 2,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea Invest owns 81,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 14,835 shares. First City Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 3,184 shares. 125,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Incyte beats Q2 consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.