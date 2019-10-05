Brown Capital Management Decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; Shorts at Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Lowered By 0.33%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) had a decrease of 0.33% in short interest. ATI’s SI was 18.99 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.33% from 19.06 million shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 12 days are for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s short sellers to cover ATI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 646,891 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 11,349 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 329,419 shares with $38.08M value, down from 340,768 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11500 lowest target. $126’s average target is 13.51% above currents $111 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, September 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 812,595 shares to 4.56M valued at $195.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stake by 431,969 shares and now owns 3.73M shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.87M for 22.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2100 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 41.42% above currents $20.33 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Buckingham Research.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was made by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 14 Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.