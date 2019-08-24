Brown Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Inogen (INGN); Baystate Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Deere & Co Com (DE)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 574,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 464,342 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 446,483 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Company invested in 4,543 shares. Caprock Gru has 3,096 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,554 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 2,177 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated reported 1,550 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt owns 2,982 shares. Cardinal Cap Management invested in 41,147 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.07% stake. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 250,032 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 3,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.07% or 58,382 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability holds 1,434 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 27,652 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 3 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 36,164 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Sio Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 15,189 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 85,264 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Management Ks. Numerixs Technologies holds 0.09% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 27,387 shares. Zacks Investment accumulated 10,322 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 6,004 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 0% stake. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0.01% or 3,426 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.04% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).