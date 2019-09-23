Brown Capital Management Boosted By $5.11 Million Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Holding; Trimas (TRS)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Trimas Corp (TRS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 59 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 70 sold and reduced stock positions in Trimas Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 43.47 million shares, down from 44.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Trimas Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 55 Increased: 37 New Position: 22.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 44,065 shares as Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)’s stock declined 4.50%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.77M shares with $437.11 million value, up from 3.72M last quarter. Proto Labs Inc now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 67,878 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas stated it has 164,471 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 2,497 shares. American has 138,272 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Bell State Bank owns 0.18% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 7,033 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Com reported 426,290 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 761,669 shares. Granahan Management Ma accumulated 22,608 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 65,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,045 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 3,482 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 0% or 3,707 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 512,976 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,962 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 5,091 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 407,995 shares to 2.52 million valued at $570.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 10,566 shares and now owns 1.81 million shares. American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was reduced too.

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.62 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 2.35% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation for 416,900 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 111,075 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Inc has 1.59% invested in the company for 344,513 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3.04 million shares.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 25,234 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (TRS) has risen 3.95% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.75