Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Touches $37.12 High on Sep, 5; Stadion Money Management Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $40.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $37.12 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.44B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $40.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $835.36 million more. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 92,970 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 26.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,822 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 13,286 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $307.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 1.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -6.28% below currents $122.7 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 0.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,250 shares. The New Jersey-based Caxton Associates LP has invested 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 89,188 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 6,555 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 729,288 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 9,748 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 7.51 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 210,464 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 238,266 shares. Sather Fincl Inc has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 257,399 shares to 695,039 valued at $53.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (FXI) stake by 336,920 shares and now owns 924,729 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity. $179,806 worth of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR on Thursday, July 25.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.90M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 27.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Yozell Associates – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of WBR Insurance Agency, LLC; Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Bell Insurance Agency Corporation; and Robertson Insurance Agency, Co. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold Brown & Brown, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,957 are held by Bb&T. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 1.37 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). D E Shaw & Com reported 40,780 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 366,290 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 26 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management L P holds 2.33 million shares. Leavell stated it has 0.19% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 560,306 shares. Ruggie Cap Gp has invested 0.08% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Paloma Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Riverhead Lc accumulated 35,780 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3.22M shares.