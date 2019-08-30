Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Reaches $36.91 After 5.00% Up Move; Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) Sentiment Is 1.8

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 796,415 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $10.38 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $38.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BRO worth $519.10 million more.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their equity positions in Plumas Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 573,371 shares, up from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Plumas Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Zpr Investment Management holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Plumas Bancorp for 85,155 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 106,217 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,521 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,829 activity.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding firm for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking services and products in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company has market cap of $109.13 million. The firm offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.89M for 24.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity. Shares for $179,806 were bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Brown & Brown, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 42,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Lpl Financial Llc reported 9,703 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 1 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 7,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 50,181 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P holds 0.1% or 323,907 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 558,640 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 4.90M shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. First Eagle Limited Com holds 0.9% or 11.32M shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 3.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 252,871 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 115,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 4.56 million shares.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $10.38 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.