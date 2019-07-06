Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Reaches $34.76 High on Jul, 6; NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (NSANF) SI Increased By 4.56%

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) reached all time high today, Jul, 6 and still has $36.15 target or 4.00% above today’s $34.76 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.80 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $36.15 PT is reached, the company will be worth $392.16 million more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 427,953 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $9.80 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold Brown & Brown, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Northern holds 1.88 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Smithfield owns 3,560 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 3.81% or 850,700 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.25% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 81,676 shares. 8,785 are owned by Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 763,901 shares. 11,048 were accumulated by Asset. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 252,871 shares stake. New York-based Amer Group has invested 0.05% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.10 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 15,374 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 367,336 shares.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.97M for 31.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

