Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Reaches $34.67 52-Week High; Premier Financial Bancorp Has 2.25 Sentiment

The stock of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.79 target or 9.00% above today’s $34.67 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.78B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $37.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $880.02 million more. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 39,268 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 27 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.40 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Premier Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 46 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) has risen 1.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $236.09 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

