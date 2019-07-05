Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Brown & Brown Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown & Brown Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown Inc. 0.00% 12.30% 5.90% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown Inc. N/A 30 24.18 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Brown & Brown Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Brown & Brown Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

With consensus price target of $32, Brown & Brown Inc. has a potential downside of -7.17%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Brown & Brown Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown & Brown Inc. -0.72% 3.39% 11.49% 8.3% 16.45% 15.09% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Brown & Brown Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Brown & Brown Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Brown & Brown Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.98 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown & Brown Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.74 shows that Brown & Brown Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brown & Brown Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Brown & Brown Inc.