Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
72.2% of Brown & Brown Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown & Brown Inc. has 1.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|0.00%
|12.30%
|5.90%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|N/A
|30
|24.18
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Brown & Brown Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Brown & Brown Inc. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|2.33
|2.52
With consensus price target of $32, Brown & Brown Inc. has a potential downside of -7.17%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Brown & Brown Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown Inc. is more favorable than its peers.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown & Brown Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brown & Brown Inc.
|-0.72%
|3.39%
|11.49%
|8.3%
|16.45%
|15.09%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Brown & Brown Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Brown & Brown Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Brown & Brown Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.98 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown & Brown Inc.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.74 shows that Brown & Brown Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Brown & Brown Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brown & Brown Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Brown & Brown Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.