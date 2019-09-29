Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake; Walnut Private Equity Partners Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 3.75 million shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2194.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 36,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 38,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 1,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 2.22M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 42,294 shares. Patten Grp reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stifel Corp owns 892,393 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 517,734 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 34,685 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Washington Trust holds 202,679 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3,681 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.69M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 112,377 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 80,814 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charter Tru Co owns 10,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 6,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44,722 shares to 74,083 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 22,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of stock or 18,000 shares. 42,600 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R..