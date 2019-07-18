Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $41.96 Million as Share Value Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position by $605,037 as Stock Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 699,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.28M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 326,641 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,483 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 68,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 607,499 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.50 million shares to 9.54 million shares, valued at $234.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,795 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 734,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 21,175 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 66,266 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 285 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 10,615 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability owns 46,690 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,792 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 140,760 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 32,685 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 426,035 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 5,522 were reported by Stephens Ar. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4,678 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 128,515 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 2,842 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm stated it has 1.34M shares. 1,228 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The California-based First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Da Davidson And holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 360,711 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc has 13,900 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company reported 23,091 shares. 3,864 are owned by Tctc Hldg Limited Company. 6,337 were accumulated by Thomasville National Bank. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 16,260 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,861 shares. Alley Ltd Liability reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,095 shares to 1,781 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).