Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Upped by $694,622; Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Its Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) as Market Valuation Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 788% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,546 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 1,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 909,524 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 321,788 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.44M, up from 313,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 723,629 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services stated it has 399,509 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 17,935 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 4,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 166 shares. 1.14M are held by Northern. Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 3.13% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 6,961 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Blair William And Il reported 15,072 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 37,633 shares. 147,800 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dearborn Partners Lc has 0.91% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Osterweis Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 58 shares. Fin Advantage owns 400 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,400 shares to 688,816 shares, valued at $120.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.62M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,292 were reported by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation. Horizon Invests Llc invested in 3,279 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Scout Invests Inc reported 426,321 shares. Cetera Llc holds 0.03% or 8,388 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Incorporated holds 288,225 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holding has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 65,733 shares. Provident Investment Incorporated stated it has 291,955 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 313 shares. Fmr Limited invested in 3.52M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Lc has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 231,609 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 40,519 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Commerce invested in 615,412 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma (NYSE:APAM) by 960,477 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $179,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,388 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).