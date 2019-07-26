Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $1.72 Million; Stock Value Rose; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stock Rose While Motley Fool Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $107.62. About 79,159 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 65,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $281.88. About 1.64M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,405 shares to 67,454 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).