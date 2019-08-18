Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Holding in Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO); Shareholder Valueworks Has Lifted Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Position

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 466,813 shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (PRGO) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 899,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.71M, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Perrigo Company Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.70 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 03/05/2018 – Perrigo Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 225,576 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 123,144 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.04% or 9,850 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.03% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 24,700 shares. Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 18,448 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru stated it has 121 shares. Geode Cap Ltd holds 550,123 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 102,031 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.05% or 5.70 million shares.

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kulicke & Soffa Confirms Lester A. Wong as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for The Boeing Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, Carnival, Travelport Worldwide, Chubb, and Kulicke and Soffa Industries â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kulicke & Soffa: Is CEO Fusen Chen Prepping Another Acquisition Or Merger? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 186,306 shares. 209,904 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Sei Invests accumulated 0.02% or 94,309 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Parametrica Management Ltd owns 11,194 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 100 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 150,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 4,304 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 17,833 shares. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 704,468 shares. Goodman Fin has 1.88% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 91 shares. D E Shaw & reported 400,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard cuts Perrigo stake under 5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Perrigo – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,368 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $846.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf Etf (VIG) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).