Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Stake in Waters (WAT) as Stock Price Declined; Shamrock Asset Management Decreased Stake in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) as Stock Price Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.8 lastly. It is down 10.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 943 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 33,825 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 953 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 52,479 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 7,609 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Grp has 30,470 shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,852 shares. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications accumulated 534 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 114,600 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,605 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,170 shares to 7,720 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,212 shares, and has risen its stake in W/I.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, May 17. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares to 20,264 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 8,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim has 0.08% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 10,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 24,845 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 279,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2.19M shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 25,728 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 206,325 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.81 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,928 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). First Foundation invested in 0.01% or 20,800 shares. Orinda Asset Lc holds 4.58% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio.