Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted Position in Target (TGT) by $394,160 as Stock Price Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding as Stock Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 48,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 960,495 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 77.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 378,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 111,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, down from 490,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 183,090 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 33,141 shares to 170,066 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943 shares, and cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Ma (NYSE:APAM).

