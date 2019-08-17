Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $312,092; Re Max Holdings (RMAX) Valuation Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $618,260

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.41 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Re Max Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 157,395 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 16/05/2018 – Home Sales Increase 2.3% Despite Peaking Prices, Ever-Shrinking Inventory; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 19/03/2018 – Inventory Limits February Home Sales While Pushing Up Prices; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,045 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 4,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RMAX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 127,778 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1.17M shares. Amer International reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Commerce holds 0.02% or 32,432 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bridges Invest Incorporated holds 26,860 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 30,260 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 814 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 95,459 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 40,991 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 51,440 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 5,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX Statement On Dissolution Of Exclusive Redfin Referral Program – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider Weekends: Luxury Brands On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RE/MAX National Housing Report for June 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Statement From RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) CEO Adam Contos on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $293,930 was made by Dow Roger J. on Wednesday, June 12. 140,800 shares were bought by Liniger Gail A., worth $4.47 million on Thursday, June 6.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Shaker Oh has invested 0.47% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Azimuth Ltd holds 0.1% or 17,220 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Trust Co reported 15,344 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services reported 2,930 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,191 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd has 0.67% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 150,727 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt accumulated 86,878 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Lc reported 541,400 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 31,139 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% or 12,216 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 13,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 635,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.