Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted Position in Celanese (CE) as Market Valuation Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Share Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 19,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 280,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 300,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 85,990 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $122.66. About 321,624 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 611,704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 598,591 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 258,600 shares in its portfolio. 244,066 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. American Grp Inc holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 1,439 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 0.1% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,035 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 204,360 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 0% stake. Rbf Capital Lc invested in 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 55,186 shares. 71,689 are owned by Jane Street Lc. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 3,914 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 139,619 shares to 424,730 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 18,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cannonball Research Starts Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) at Neutral, Expects Incremental Buyers to Remain Sidelined – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sinclair, AT&T negotiating under carriage extension – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Braves run for division title proves popular for FOX Sports – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

More recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – yahoo.com” with publication date: May 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.