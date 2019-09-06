Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.15 Million; Nomura Holdings Holding In Celgene (Call) (CELG) Was Has Boosted

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 37,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $231.18. About 2.42 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 21770% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 435,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 437,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.72 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 2.01 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

