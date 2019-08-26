Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Stock Price Rose; Montag A & Associates Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 125,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.79M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 840,575 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 185,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 844,990 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 567,295 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Promotion – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 5,872 shares to 113,686 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 3,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 844,990 are held by Montag A And Assoc. Connors Investor invested in 0.4% or 221,997 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 23,642 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc has 7.84 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 781,235 were reported by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 254 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 41,197 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 125,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 96,417 shares. 156,359 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 41,049 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 169,072 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $609,187 activity. Another trade for 19,365 shares valued at $243,999 was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. 152 shares were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P, worth $1,999. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL on Monday, April 15. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996 on Thursday, August 15. 1,570 shares valued at $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 269,867 were accumulated by Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 9,155 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 2,580 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 71,595 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 25,997 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 510,381 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 39,980 shares. Cls Invs Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 223 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,873 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn reported 21,790 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca has invested 1.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 569 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 193 shares.