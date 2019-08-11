Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Stake in Sysco (SYY) Lowered by $1.03 Million; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Cut Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 83,640 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 99,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 61.68% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 107,914 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Multi Mkt Income Fd (JMM) by 47,700 shares to 972,915 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Eqt Div T (BDJ) by 373,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Texas Qlty Mun Incme (NTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,210 were reported by Shaker Financial Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 56,668 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 72,846 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 814,531 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.17% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Citigroup Inc accumulated 10,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 11,764 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% stake. 1607 Prtnrs has 0.31% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Fifth Third Bank invested in 0% or 2,633 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn invested in 498,582 shares.

More notable recent MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) news were published by: Newsmax.com which released: “Socialists’ Latest Bad Idea to Pay for Everything Is Called MMT – Newsmax” on April 08, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Modern Monetary Theory explained by Stephanie Kelton – CNBC” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes lowered FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After All-Time Record Year, CN Prepared to Move 2019-2020 Grain Crop – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 103,229 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 27,847 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp owns 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 733,329 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 210,851 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co accumulated 238,138 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd stated it has 15,345 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dillon Associates Inc accumulated 48,915 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.04% or 1.57M shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.69% or 191,828 shares. 180,334 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.12% stake. Cibc Bank Usa holds 12,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lincoln National Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,120 shares to 171,587 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,456 shares, and has risen its stake in W/I.