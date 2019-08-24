Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $41.96 Million; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding as Market Value Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 699,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 5.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.28 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 892,981 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 37,370 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 48,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.78 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. 5,313 shares were bought by Hollis Michael L., worth $505,352.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory Corp invested in 0% or 70 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sir Mngmt LP invested in 354,772 shares or 6.61% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network has 106 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sun Life Incorporated owns 262 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 26,735 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.66% stake. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 326,552 shares. Finance Counselors has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 12,643 shares. Sei Invs owns 159,267 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,610 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment House Ltd Liability stated it has 46,690 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ameritas Invest Incorporated reported 5,497 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 58,046 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tirschwell Loewy Inc accumulated 1.9% or 265,730 shares. 60,000 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.60 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Company owns 57,565 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fred Alger holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 153 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 310,397 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 19,412 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carderock Capital Mgmt stated it has 30,691 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.