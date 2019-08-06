Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Decreased Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $359,136; Johnson Financial Group Position in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) Has Increased by $404,608

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 39,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 349,298 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 389,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 22.49 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 3,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 4,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 212,920 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 433,864 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $276.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 2.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $115.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,752 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

