Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lifted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Declined; Intl Paper Co (IP) Position Maintained by Clearbridge Investments Llc

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 23,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 5.45M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.92 million, up from 5.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 20,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 123,549 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09 million, up from 103,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.87 million shares to 17.70M shares, valued at $731.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 24,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,992 shares to 11,113 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,399 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.