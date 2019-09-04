Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut By $21.60 Million Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Ing US (VOYA) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 216,040 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 4.76M shares with $478.75 million value, down from 4.97M last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 136 cut down and sold equity positions in Ing US Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 145.15 million shares, down from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing US Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 114 Increased: 90 New Position: 48.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.97 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 265,620 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 345,774 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.91% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 691,932 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -6.80% below currents $127.28 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 3,414 shares to 3,456 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 3,167 shares and now owns 3,825 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 95,206 shares. 196,980 were reported by Fort Washington Oh. Davenport & Co Limited Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Personal Fincl Services has 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,716 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,340 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.38% or 45,000 shares. Citigroup owns 409,431 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Everett Harris And Com Ca holds 4,731 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability Company holds 67,417 shares. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 266,557 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 18,535 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Ca has invested 1.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 570 shares.