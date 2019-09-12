Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Holding in Celanese (CE); Hs Management Partners Upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $2.19 Million as Market Value Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 159,178 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 54,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.85M, up from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 1.91M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,440 shares to 122,277 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W/I by 17,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,271 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 19,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap Corporation reported 3.43 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.09% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). M&T National Bank accumulated 8,795 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested in 4,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sun Life Fin holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 568,244 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 7,237 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 3,995 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 184 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% or 9,892 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability has 3,270 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,375 were accumulated by Horizon Invs Limited Com. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% or 385,073 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Cap has invested 0.29% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 936,913 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 7,300 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Company has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Monetary Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,350 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 5,784 shares or 0% of the stock. London Communications Of Virginia accumulated 1.10 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 205,266 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 250,547 are held by Shell Asset Management. Northstar Asset Mgmt owns 23,890 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp owns 718,458 shares. Cap Incorporated Ok reported 5,149 shares stake. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 16,837 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated owns 5,257 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% or 18,878 shares in its portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20,230 shares to 213,592 shares, valued at $97.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 586,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.