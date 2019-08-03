Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped By $67.91 Million Its Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position; Global Partners LP (GLP) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) stake by 2526290.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 530,521 shares as Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 530,542 shares with $68.33M value, up from 21 last quarter. Intl Flavors & Fragrances now has $15.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 788,266 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries

Global Partners LP (GLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 18 decreased and sold stock positions in Global Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 13.15 million shares, down from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Global Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $5.22 million worth of stock.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 129,024 shares to 3.61 million valued at $725.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,673 shares and now owns 66,117 shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 4.97% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 250,000 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Amer Grp reported 0.02% stake. Qs Investors Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,823 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 314,564 shares in its portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 6,961 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 680 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,710 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0.06% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 7,540 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,160 shares. Guggenheim Cap invested in 0.03% or 29,058 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 1,760 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 30,483 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 10,850 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP for 49,915 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 2.18 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 22,683 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.31% in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,180 shares.

Analysts await Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 57.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GLP’s profit will be $2.70 million for 62.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Global Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial clients in the New England states and New York. The company has market cap of $679.47 million. It operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks.

