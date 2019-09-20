Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Upped Philip Morris International (PM) Holding by $351,936; Falcon Point Capital Cut Its Holding in Integra Life Sciences (IART) as Stock Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 240,488 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.35 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.25 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp. by 58,380 shares to 257,560 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 23.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Hood River Management Lc has invested 1.58% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Piedmont Inv Inc invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Street Corporation reported 2.08M shares stake. Citigroup invested in 6,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank reported 134,794 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 117,492 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.22 million shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 57,105 shares. Prudential Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 86,948 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 278,855 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 20 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 37,971 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $154.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 162,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

