Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lifted Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake; FAGRON SA ORDINARY SHARES (ARSUF) Sellers Decreased By 88.46% Their Shorts

FAGRON SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) had a decrease of 88.46% in short interest. ARSUF’s SI was 900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.46% from 7,800 shares previously. It closed at $17.73 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 6,188 shares as Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 41,043 shares with $3.17 million value, up from 34,855 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc/Va now has $65.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.84% below currents $80.99 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 32,542 shares to 2.17 million valued at $249.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 37,971 shares and now owns 3.24M shares. Brown (NYSE:BF.B) was reduced too.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E bought $1.69M worth of stock or 21,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management LP stated it has 88,100 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 107,179 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3.36M shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 641 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 18,052 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.01% or 74,061 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 5,684 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3.26 million shares. Wade G W And invested in 2,756 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, First Fiduciary Counsel has 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,340 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 63,740 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Lc holds 23,356 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 310,385 shares.