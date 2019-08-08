Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA); Enersys (ENS) Shares Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding by $989,300

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 203,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 201,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 526,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30 million, down from 541,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 318,866 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 60 shares to 963 shares, valued at $290.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 33,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,066 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) reportedly plans a second listing in Hong Kong – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11,147 shares to 70,576 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 392,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS).

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnerSys Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.