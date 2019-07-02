Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Df Dent & Co Has Upped Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) Position by $4.91 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by 243.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 38,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,562 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 15,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 163,426 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 364,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98M, down from 370,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 3.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Denver Post Names Bright Horizons a 2019 Top Workplace – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy This Daycare Stock As Dual Income Families Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.22M shares to 240,311 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,456 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Axiom Ltd Liability Corp De has invested 0.78% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Victory Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 102,035 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 221,328 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 12,770 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 32,924 are held by Principal Finance. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 3,858 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 341,278 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.08% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 16,305 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 418,689 shares. Ww, California-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 243,060 shares in its portfolio.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl C by 45,483 shares to 689,567 shares, valued at $809.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Indemnity Company invested in 11.9% or 25,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson Ltd Com holds 1.9% or 161,466 shares in its portfolio. Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birch Hill Advsr Limited Company invested in 249,687 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 189,344 were accumulated by Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas. 610,800 were accumulated by Markel Corp. Coho Prtnrs holds 1.39 million shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corp owns 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,617 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,779 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 199,355 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 16 shares. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 51,752 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.