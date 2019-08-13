Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Brown (BF.B); Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased Under Armour (UA) Stake by $6.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 124.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 2.71 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.74 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 418,115 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 312,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 562,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 2.39 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 75,691 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $244.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,706 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 200,000 shares to 261,369 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 923,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

