Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Target (TGT) Position By $394,160; Cutera (CUTR) SI Increased By 14.38%

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 4,927 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 2.43%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 53,428 shares with $4.29M value, up from 48,501 last quarter. Target Corp now has $44.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.88. About 2.62M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) had an increase of 14.38% in short interest. CUTR’s SI was 766,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.38% from 670,200 shares previously. With 225,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s short sellers to cover CUTR’s short positions. The SI to Cutera Inc’s float is 5.96%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 74,356 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cutera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUTR); 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity. PLANTS J DANIEL had bought 200 shares worth $3,294 on Tuesday, June 11.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $352.89 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group owns 881 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.15% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Asset Mgmt reported 20,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,838 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa accumulated 11,700 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 40,200 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 10,846 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 189,469 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 49,075 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 24,500 shares. 176,655 are owned by Essex Inv Management Communication Ltd Liability Corporation. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 8,713 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 179,764 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, March 6. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. JP Morgan upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Tuesday, March 5.