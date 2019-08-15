Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Sonoco Products Co (SON) Stake; Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 15,952 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 196,516 shares with $74.96 million value, down from 212,468 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $184.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $327.33. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Sonoco Products Co (SON) stake by 18.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 52,336 shares as Sonoco Products Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 227,557 shares with $14.00M value, down from 279,893 last quarter. Sonoco Products Co now has $5.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 449,012 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 24,210 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 39,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Com has 1,400 shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 32,773 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 45,303 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited holds 54,413 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp has 2,650 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability owns 2.27% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 368,966 shares. State Street Corporation has 6.39M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1,045 are held by Mufg Americas Holding Corp. Vanguard invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 70 were reported by Hillsdale Investment.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 6,324 shares to 103,123 valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,228 shares and now owns 8,835 shares. W/I was raised too.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.07 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In stake by 19,208 shares to 172,723 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 93,181 shares and now owns 236,190 shares. Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.96 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 30.95% above currents $327.33 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report.