Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Stake in Philip Morris International (PM); Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Arvest Trust Company Cut Position by $548,046

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 10,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 348,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08 million, down from 358,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 14.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.35 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 5.75 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,253 shares to 173,181 shares, valued at $50.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks accumulated 0.03% or 640 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 153,411 shares. Caprock Gru stated it has 73,857 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Street Corporation holds 187.99M shares. Columbia Asset reported 2.13% stake. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 3.73M shares. 16,661 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Cadence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 60,082 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 28,744 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 25,145 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 4,563 shares. Whitnell invested in 28,008 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 824 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company owns 7,824 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 13,374 shares. First Advsrs LP stated it has 1.59 million shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.1% or 220,420 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Co reported 11,595 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 127,361 shares. Johnson Finance reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Maryland-based Sol Com has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa owns 21,851 shares. Texas Bancorp Tx holds 0.49% or 3,700 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 5,663 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,881 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dodge Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,743 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 6,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,809 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.