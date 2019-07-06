Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Its Kla (KLAC) Stake by $10.19 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $618,723; Stock Price Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 85,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 794,629 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 13,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 307,720 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – BlackRock holds 5 pct stake in Poland’s Alior Bank; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Arsanis Inc; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK IS SAID INTERESTED IN DEUTSCHE BANK UNIT IPO: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE BETTER PROSPECTS FOR SALES GROWTH IN U.S. THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2016 Adjusted EPS to $19.27 From $19.29; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would be a ‘game changer,’ BlackRock’s Terry Simpson warns (via @cnbcfuturesnow); 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 4,447 shares to 65,115 shares, valued at $76.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1,784 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,489 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.19% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Washington has invested 0.23% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 6,277 are held by Srb. Fiera Cap reported 8,322 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested 1.64% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 76,925 shares or 0.04% of the stock. National Bank & Trust has 0.32% invested in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 8,390 shares. 42,514 were reported by Hartford Invest Management. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 10,300 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 16,032 shares. 199,512 are held by Natl Pension. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 82,977 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 136,195 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,140 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 22,180 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hartford Investment has 15,711 shares. Bessemer Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,032 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,139 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 32,281 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.21% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,531 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 15,406 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.27% or 1,662 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com invested 0.11% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Reilly Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 54 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 4,260 shares. 1,380 were reported by Leisure Mngmt.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares to 25,944 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS) by 20,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,786 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG).