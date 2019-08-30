Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut By $17.42 Million Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake; Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 363,005 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 8.91 million shares with $430.32M value, down from 9.27M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $202.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 5.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 8,105 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 142,515 shares with $8.64 million value, up from 134,410 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 154,854 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan to expand Saddlehorn pipeline capacity by 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.43’s average target is 6.79% above currents $65.95 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7100 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo bought 5,000 shares worth $336,414.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Sanofi Adr 1 Adr Represents .5 Ordinary Share Of Depositary (NYSE:SNY) stake by 8,736 shares to 9,236 valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 19,171 shares and now owns 56,045 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 10.36% above currents $46.72 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley.

