Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Its Metlife (MET) Stake; Birinyi Associates Raised Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding By $780,000

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 7,291 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 21,212 shares with $903,000 value, up from 13,921 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 7.32M shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity

Birinyi Associates Inc increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 143.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birinyi Associates Inc acquired 7,500 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Birinyi Associates Inc holds 12,709 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 5,209 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $289.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 7.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lee Danner And Bass invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 79,565 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Spinnaker invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Advisors Lc holds 0.41% or 30,392 shares. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btim invested in 328,518 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Us Bank De owns 5.20M shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. 9,776 are owned by Motley Fool Wealth Management. Northern invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 79,625 are held by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 592,677 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 50,283 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,320 shares to 119,918 valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 4,700 shares and now owns 13,650 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

