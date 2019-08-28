Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Its National Retail Properties (NNN) Holding; Avery Dennison (AVY) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased National Retail Properties (NNN) stake by 126.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 5,818 shares as National Retail Properties (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 10,400 shares with $576,000 value, up from 4,582 last quarter. National Retail Properties now has $9.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 248,141 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 191 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 196 reduced and sold holdings in Avery Dennison Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 70.60 million shares, up from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Avery Dennison Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 125 New Position: 66.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv stated it has 1.07% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sterling Cap invested 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sigma Planning reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 15,828 shares. The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts invested in 0.06% or 182,319 shares. 116,403 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 37,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,054 shares. Waterfront Cap Partners Limited owns 123,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is -0.22% below currents $55.62 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NNN in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation for 449,828 shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd owns 117,565 shares or 4.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 3.57% invested in the company for 315,871 shares. The California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 2.85% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 175,260 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 103,379 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive labeling materials; packaging materials and solutions; roll-fed sleeves; engineered films; graphic imaging media; and reflective materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands. It has a 40.04 P/E ratio. It serves label converters, package designers, packaging engineers and manufacturers, industrial and sign manufacturers, printers, distributors, designers, advertising and government agencies, and graphics vendors.