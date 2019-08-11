Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increases Position in Ecolab (ECL); Avenir Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $455,490 as Market Value Rose

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 30,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares to 470,129 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mngmt reported 70,814 shares stake. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 4,810 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 1.51% or 2.31 million shares. Concorde Asset Llc holds 0.93% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd invested 8.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca reported 27,686 shares stake. Harbour Ltd Co invested in 2.41% or 17,207 shares. Linscomb Williams has 42,159 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. First Manhattan invested in 3.14 million shares or 3.45% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 8.60 million shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,451 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest, New Hampshire-based fund reported 56,552 shares. First Financial In invested in 1.7% or 12,000 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1,664 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,409 shares. Estabrook holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 450 shares. 48,620 were accumulated by Legacy Private Tru. Barometer accumulated 0.8% or 40,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 22,056 shares stake. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 86,565 shares or 0.97% of the stock. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,055 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.52% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 20,600 shares. 398,849 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 4,281 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 26,876 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,471 shares to 47,795 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).